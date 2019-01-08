Five injured in bus and car collision near roundabout

Emergency crews were called out to the collision in Bathgate on Tuesday afternoon.

Torphichen Road: Police at the scene. STV

Five people have been rushed to hospital after a serious road crash between a bus and a car in West Lothian.

Emergency crews were called out to the collision on Torphichen Road near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at 12.55pm on Tuesday.

Multiple units attended the scene, including specialist paramedic teams and an air ambulance.

The injured people were taken to hospitals in Edinburgh and Larbert.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 1248 hours today to attend an incident in Bathgate.

"We dispatched three ambulances, two Paramedic Response Units, our special operations team, two specialist paramedics, a Patient Transport Vehicle, an air ambulance, our Emergency Medical Retrieval Service team and the Medic 1 medical team to the scene.

"We transported three patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and two patients to Forth Valley Royal Hospital."

West Lothian Council tweeted the road would be closed for "the remainder of the day" and school buses due to use the route would be diverted.

Crash: The road will be closed for the rest of the day. STV

A police spokesperson said: "Police in West Lothian responded to the Ballencrief Toll Roundabout in Bathgate at around 12.55pm on January 8 following a collision involving a bus and car.

"The road is currently closed as emergency services work to establish the extent of any injuries and determine the full circumstances surrounding this collision."

