Robber flees bank in waiting taxi after 'explosive' threat

Man entered TSB in Edinburgh and approached a bank teller before removing an item from a bag.

Police are hunting for a would-be bank robber aged over 60 who was wearing a black furry hat and fled in a taxi.

The incident happened at the TSB branch in Clerk Street, at around 1.30pm on Monday.

A man entered the premises and approached a bank teller before removing an item from a holdall. He implied it was an explosive that he would detonate, then demanded money.

Officers were made aware and the man fled in a taxi.

The man left the device behind, which was found to be a fake, posing no risk.

The man is described as being white with tanned skin, of heavy build with a full face, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in, aged 60 to 70 years old, wearing large dark-rimmed glasses and possibly speaking with a Russian accent.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black furry beanie hat, a black three-quarter length woollen coat, black trousers, black leather shoes and carrying a black holdall.

Prior to this, he is believed to have got into a taxi in Frederick Street at 12.45pm.

The man then travelled to various banks in the city centre, before travelling to Clerk Street where the taxi waited.

He returned to the vehicle and was dropped off at Waverley Station.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston, of Gayfield CID, said: "We are continuing inquiries with our colleagues in the British Transport Police to establish the suspect's movements prior to arriving in Edinburgh, and after his departure on the Manchester-bound train.

"I believe the suspect may be a regular visitor to Edinburgh and, as part of the ongoing investigation, I'd urge anyone who may have seen the man described in the city centre on Monday or in recent weeks, or who recognises his description, to contact us immediately."

Inquiries carried out with the British Transport Police established the suspect boarded the 2.19pm train to Manchester Piccadilly, having arrived in Edinburgh at 12.14pm that afternoon on the London Kings Cross train.

