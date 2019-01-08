Vehicles worth more than £70,000 stolen from garage

A motorhome and three cars went missing from the garage over Monday night.

Bolero: Police hoping to trace distinctive vehicle.

A motorhome and three other vehicles with a combined value of more than £70,000 in total have been stolen from a caravan repairs garage.

The incident happened overnight on Monday into Tuesday at Touring Caravan Services on Woodgate Way North, Glenrothes.

Police believe suspects arrived at the Fife premises in a vehicle before forcing entry and stealing four keys.

These were then used to take a white Vauxhall Astra with the registration number BN10 EFE, a silver Mercedes-Benz ML350 with the registration number ST61 CZO, a black and white Swift Bolero motorhome with the registration SP64 CUW and a silver Hyundai Santa Fe, which was later recovered nearby.

Detective sergeant Mark Beveridge, from Glenrothes CID, said: "We believe at least four or possibly five people have been involved in this incident as the vehicles were all driven away from the premises.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen any of these vehicles in the Fife area since their theft, or has information in their current whereabouts, to get in touch as soon as possible.

"Please be mindful that the registration numbers could have been changed.

"Equally, anyone with any information on those involved, or who might have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area prior to the incident, is asked to come forward."

Inquiries are ongoing, and anyone who has seen the vehicles has been asked by Police Scotland to get in touch.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.