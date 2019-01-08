Two dead after collision between car and bus in Bathgate

A 78-year-old man and a woman aged 79 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash: Police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Two people have died after a road crash in West Lothian.

At around 12.55pm on Tuesday, a Vauxhall Corsa collided with a small, single-decker bus on Torphichen Road near Ballencrief Toll Roundabout in Bathgate.

A 78-year-old man who was driving the car and a 79-year-old woman travelling in the passenger seat were declared dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old male driver of the bus was taken to hospital along with two male passengers, aged 54 and 55, and a 78-year-old woman. None of their injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Road policing officers remained at the scene on Tuesday evening to investigate the collision and the road is likely to remain closed until late in the evening.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.

Sergeant Gary Taylor said: "Tragically this incident has resulted in the occupants of the car sustaining a number of injuries from which they could not recover and our sympathies are with their family at this time.

"Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police immediately.

"In addition, any motorists who were on the road at the time and may have relevant dash-cam footage, should also get in touch."

