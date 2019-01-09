  • STV
  • MySTV

Support for £2 tourist tax to be introduced in Edinburgh

STV

Nine in ten residents said they backed a Transient Visitor Levy (TVL) in the capital.

Tourist tax: Edinburgh.
Tourist tax: Edinburgh. STV

Proposals to introduce a tourist tax on accommodation in Edinburgh have won strong support in a public consultation.

Nine in ten residents and more than half of accommodation providers said they backed the introduction of a Transient Visitor Levy (TVL) in the capital.

The city council's draft proposals suggest a charge of either 2% or £2 per room per night, chargeable all year round on all forms of accommodation, including short-term lets, but capped at seven nights.

More than 2500 people responded to a public consultation on the proposals, with 85% of those who replied backing the plans.

More than half (51%) of accommodation providers and 91% of residents said they support the introduction of a TVL.

Adam McVey, City of Edinburgh Council leader, said: "Once again, we are finding that there is a huge swell of support for a tourist tax in Edinburgh with residents and all types of business backing a scheme that is fair, sustainable and one which would be reinvested into the ongoing success of our tourism and hospitality industry and the services which matter most to local people.

"Edinburgh welcomes over four-and-a-half million visitors annually, spending over £1.8bn.

"Our tourist economy is extremely strong and expected to continue to grow.

"A majority of businesses agree the vibrancy of our industry wouldn't be threatened by a small levy but would benefit from the additional investment.

"Interestingly, this includes more than half of accommodation providers, dispelling fears in certain quarters that the industry wouldn't support a TVL."

'A majority of businesses agree the vibrancy of our industry wouldn't be threatened by a small levy but would benefit from the additional investment.'
Adam McVey, City of Edinburgh Council leader

The council said it is estimated that the proposals could raise between £11.6m and £14.6m per year.

The majority of respondents (72%) agreed that Edinburgh's TVL should be set at a rate of around £2 a night or 2% of the cost of accommodation, while 19% felt this was too low.

Almost half of respondents (47%) prefer the option of a flat '£ per night, per room' rate but 38% would rather see a charge introduced which is based on the percentage of the room fee.

A final proposal on how the council hopes to take forward a TVL scheme will now be developed for approval by elected members in February, before being passed to the Scottish Government as it considers its position on the legal framework for a TVL.

John Donnelly, chief executive of Marketing Edinburgh, added: "Combined with Marketing Edinburgh's own independent research - which found that 88% of summer visitors would still come to Edinburgh if a £2 per room, per night charge were in place and that 59% of residents are in favour - the results are conclusive.

"A transient visitor levy is a widely supported means of keeping the city at its best for residents, visitors and businesses alike.

"There is a real need to manage our success as a leading destination, and with Transient Visitor Levies used to great effect throughout the world, it's encouraging that the public welcome the City of Edinburgh Council's plans to help secure sustainable investment in Edinburgh's growing tourism industry."

How does the tourist tax work in Barcelona? 

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.