Car overturns in M90 collision leaving major tailbacks

Emergency crews were called to Junction 1 Scotstoun at around 7.40am on Wednesday.

M90: Three-car smash. Traffic Scotland

A car has overturned following a three-vehicle crash causing major tailbacks on the M90 near Edinburgh.

Emergency crews were called to Junction 1 Scotstoun at around 7.40am on Wednesday following the smash.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the scene.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

All lanes were blocked following the incident.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: "#M90 southbound before J1 Scotstoun - multivehicle RTC is BLOCKING all lanes.

"Queues are back to the QFC. Police and TRISS are en route."

The road was then reopened at 8.55am only to be closed by officers at 9.15am to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Drivers have been warned traffic is queuing as far back as the Queensferry Crossing due to the disruption.

Traffic Scotland added: "Lane 1 of 2 has now been CLOSED for recovery southbound on the #M90 before J1 Scotstoun. Delays are now back to Inverkeithing on the north side of the QFC."

A police spokesperson said: "Three cars were involved in a collision at 7.37am near the Queensferry Crossing.

"Officers attended the scene."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.