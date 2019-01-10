Man found seriously injured on M90 forcing road to close

The busy route has been shut in both directions near Kelty in Fife following the alert on Thursday.

M90: The route has been closed in both directions. (Picture: Fife Jammer Locations) Fife Jammer Locations

The M90 has been closed after a man was found seriously injured.

Officers have shut the busy route in both directions near Kelty in Fife following the alert at 9.45am on Thursday.

An air ambulance has been called and commuters have been urged to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are currently in attendance at Junction 4 of the M90 following a report of concern for a person.

"The incident happened around 9.45am on Thursday, January 10. Officers are currently in attendance along with the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"The M90 is currently closed in both directions, at Junction 5 southbound and Junction 4 northbound. Members of the public are thanked for their patience at this time."

