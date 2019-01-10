Son opposes bid for second trial over mother's death

Sean Flynn, 35, was cleared of murdering Louise Tiffney, from Edinburgh, in 2005.

Louise Tiffney was last seen alive in 2002. STV

A man is fighting a bid to put him on trial for a second time over the death of his mother.

Sean Flynn, 35, was acquitted of the murder of Louise Tiffney in 2005 after a jury returned a not proven verdict.

Ms Tiffney, 43, was last seen alive at her home in Dean Village, Edinburgh, in 2002.

Last year, the Crown Office said they wanted to prosecute Flynn for the second time under double jeopardy laws.

During a procedural hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, lawyers for Flynn opposed the application.

Another hearing will take place on March 6.