Cheesed off: Man shares 'disgraceful' Wetherspoons order
Angus Scott has gone viral after sharing a meal he received at Edinburgh Airport online.
A Dundee University student has gone viral after posting an image of a "disgraceful" plate of food he ordered at a Wetherspoons pub in Edinburgh.
Angus Scott took to Twitter on Tuesday to post an image of the meal served at the Edinburgh Airport branch, which consisted of a slice of cold cheese on top of a portion of chips.
Joking about the meal, Mr Scott said it had led to "kids crying and pints being thrown".
His post has now been retweeted more than 3500 times and received around 25,000 likes.
It also garnered hundreds of comments, with some labelling the meal "absolutely disgraceful."
One said, "aw mate my thoughts and prayers" and another commented "that should be illegal".
One even wrote: "This has gotta be a wind-up".
STV News has approached Wetherspoons for comment.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.