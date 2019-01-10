Elderly man struck by vehicle 'in critical condition'

The 89-year-old was hit on Leith Walk in Edinburgh and was rushed to hospital.

Critical: The 89-year-old was rushed to hospital. Scottish Ambulance Service

An elderly man is in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Edinburgh.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on Leith Walk at around 5pm on Thursday.

The 89-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said road closures were in place following the incident between Manderston Street and Duke Street.

Witnesses are being asked to contact to police on 101 with any information about the incident.

