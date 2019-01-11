Elderly man killed in crash which closed road for hours

Emergency services were called to the scene on Leith Walk at around 5pm on Thursday.

An elderly man has died after being struck by a van while crossing the road in Edinburgh.

The 89-year-old pensioner was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the black Renault Trafic remained at the scene as police closed off the area between Manderston Street and Duke Street for investigation works.

The road was eventually reopened at 10.25pm.

Inspector Roger Park said: "This tragic incident happened during rush hour in an incredibly busy part of the capital and I'm keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it but has not yet spoken to police.

"I'd also ask for anyone who may have dashcam footage that may show the collision to please come forward.

"I would like to thank the travelling public for their support and patience whilst the road was closed at this peak period to enable medical assistance to be provided to the elderly gentleman, and to allow us to fully examine the scene."

If you have any information, call 101.

