Hunger strike: Food service targeted by irate rail workers 

Rail Gourmet union members based at the Edinburgh depot will strike for two days in February.

Strike: Rail Gourmet union members will not work for two days in February. Pixabay

Railway food supplies workers in Edinburgh may walk off the job amid allegations of bullying by management.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said Rail Gourmet members based at the Edinburgh depot have been told not to book on for any shifts on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 12 and 13 in what amounts to a two day strike.

The RMT said the dispute was centred on claims of bullying and harassment of workers, and abuse of disciplinary procedures, as well as non-payment for additional duties.

Around two dozen Rail Gourmet staff employed on the LNER line too three days off the job last year in a similar protest.

Rail Gourmet staff provide supplies and logistics for getting food on board the service.

'It is clear that the only way we can get management to address these issues immediately is by taking further strike action' Rail, Maritime and Transport secretary Mick Cash

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "This is a fight for workplace justice involving a crucial group of staff servicing the catering functions on LNER trains and they deserve to be treated fairly just like any other group of transport workers.

"RMT will not stand back while bullying, abuse of procedures and non-payment for additional duties is rife.

"Our members have voted overwhelmingly for action in an earlier ballot and have shown rock-solid support for this fight and it is now down to Rail Gourmet to take this dispute seriously and start talking about a settlement that puts fair treatment in the workplace at the top of the agenda.

"It is clear that the only way we can get management to address these issues immediately is by taking further strike action."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.