Killer told girlfriend 'it's happened again' after stabbing

Paul Ness killed Alan Glancy, 47, at his flat in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Death: Alan Glancy's body was found on a chair.

A convicted killer told his girlfriend "it's happened again" after he stabbed a second man to death.

Paul Ness killed Alan Glancy, 47, at his flat in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, in January last year.

The 46-year-old fled and it was more than three weeks before Mr Glancy's body was discovered on a chair.

Ness had previously been locked up for seven years in 1996 for killing a fellow inmate.

A judge heard after this latest crime, he told his girlfriend: "Know that thing that happened in Perth Prison - it's happened again."

Ness was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow after he pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Mr Glancy by stabbing him in the leg.

Lord Woolman told him the impact of the death on the victim's family had been "profound".

'You left your friend bleeding in his flat. His body was not found for 22 days.' Lord Woolman

Ness had previously been guilty of 150 offences over 30 years.

A hearing in Edinburgh earlier heard Ness' girlfriend asked him why he had deep cuts on his fingers on January 16 last year.

It was then he made the confession: "It's happened again."

The court heard the woman urged him to go to the police but he repeatedly told her: "No, it will be fine, don't worry."

The court heard Mr Glancy's brother Andrew became concerned about his brother in February as he had not heard from him for some time.

Mr Glancy's ex-partner Amelia MacFarlane went to check he was alright and found the flat in darkness.

Ness, also of Edinburgh, will also be supervised for a further four years on his release.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.