Teenage boys held after snatching 79-year-old woman's bag

The pensioner was robbed in Newtoft Street, Edinburgh, on Tuesday evening.

Edinburgh: The pensioner was robbed in Newtoft Street. Google 2019

Two teenage boys have been accused of snatching a 79-year-old woman's handbag in Edinburgh.

The pensioner was robbed in Newtoft Street, Gilmerton, on Tuesday evening.

Members of the public ran to her aid, one of which managed to recover the bag and its contents.

Following an investigation two males aged 14 and 16 were arrested on Friday.

Both suspects will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. The 16-year-old has been remanded in custody until then.

'The public and local community have greatly assisted us in solving this crime' Inspector Graeme Nisbet

Inspector Graeme Nisbet said: "I want to stress this incident is extremely rare for the area and we recognise the impact it had on the victim, her family and the local community.

"We've had high-visibility patrols within Gilmerton over the past few days.

"The public and local community have greatly assisted us in solving this crime.

"Please be rest assured that all forms of acquisitive crime will be robustly investigated."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.