Woman with breast cancer starts charity in research bid

Lisa Fleming, 35, described stage four cancer as the 'forgotten form' of the disease.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5988435064001-news-190110-secondary16x9.jpg" />

An Edinburgh woman who has stage four secondary breast cancer has set up a charity in a bid to fund research into the incurable disease.

Lisa Fleming, 35, said not enough people are aware of the illness despite 954 people dying of the illness in the UK last year.

After going to see her GP with back pain two years ago Lisa was told it was probably hormonal. She insisted on being referred to hospital and then received the news that she actually had stage four secondary breast cancer, something she had never heard of before.

She said "I don't think anything can ever prepare you to a, be told you have breast cancer, but b, that it had spread to other parts of your body".

Secondary breast cancer has spread from the breast to other parts of the body through the lymphatic system.

Only between five and nine percent of funding for breast cancer currently goes to this kind of research.

Cancer: Lisa suffers from stage four breast cancer. STV

While it is incurable it is treatable.

After emergency surgery and rounds of chemotherapy, Lisa's cancer is stable.

Experts in the field say funding is vital if they are to extend patients lives.

Lisa's oncologist Dr Olga Oikonomidou said: "So far the research has been focused on preventing the cancer but we also need to focus on making our patients lives easier.

"We need to extend lives but at the same time provide an excellent quality of life.

"Unless we identify and better understand the cancer biology we are not going to be be able to offer that to our patients".

Lisa has now set up a charity called "Make 2nds Count" in the hope of raising one hundred thousand pounds to support more research.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.