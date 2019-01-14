Couple who died in bus and car collision are named

Ian and Helen McKay were in a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a bus in West Lothian.

Torphichen Road: Officers closed the route. STV

A couple who died in a crash involving a bus and a car have been named by police.

Ian and Helen McKay were in a Vauxhall Corsa which collided with a single decker bus in Bathgate, West Lothian.

Mr McKay, 78, and his wife, aged 79, were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 1pm on Tuesday.

The bus driver and three of the four passengers, aged 54 to 78, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Gary Taylor said: "Mr and Mrs McKay tragically lost their lives as a result of this collision and our thoughts remain with their family and friends.

"Our enquiries into this continue and I'd ask anyone with information which may be relevant, who has not yet spoken to officers, to contact Police Scotland via 101."

The road was closed for around eight hours while police carried out investigations.

