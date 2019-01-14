Man left with facial injuries after attack by masked duo

The 31-year-old was assaulted after being approached by two men wearing balaclavas.

Assault: Police are looking for two men.

A man has been left with facial injuries after being assaulted by two masked attackers in West Lothian.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident that took place on Station Road in Armadale at around 3.40pm on Sunday.

A witness seen the victim being attacked by two men wearing balaclavas in a layby of the B8084 near to the junction of Southdale Way.

The men then fled the scene heading towards Whitburn in a blue Audi with a personalised plate.

The injured man was traced in the area by officers and taken to St John's Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for more witnesses to come forward and asked that anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

Detective Constable Ally Urquhart of Livingston CID said: "We continue to work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and are urging anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us.

"Anyone travelling in the area around this time with dashcam footage, or those with any other information which may be relevant, are also asked to come forward."

