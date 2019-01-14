Man robs 88-year-old woman at home in 'upsetting' incident

The elderly victim answered her door to the man just after 7pm on Sunday evening.

An 88-year-old woman has been robbed in a "very upsetting" incident at her home in Edinburgh

The elderly victim answered the door of her home on Niddrie Mill Avenue just after 7pm on Sunday to a man she didn't know.

The 5ft 6in suspect pushed past the woman, went into the house, grabbed her purse and made off.

Detective sergeant Mark Lumsden said: "While the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the culprit.

"Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in or around Niddrie Mill Avenue on Sunday evening should contact police immediately.

"In particular, we are keen to speak with the driver of a dark-coloured private hire saloon car, which was in the area and may have seen the suspect or have relevant information."

