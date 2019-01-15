Tearaway trampoline hits the roof in windy weather
The trampoline got stuck on a three-storey house, damaging a chimney and parked cars.
Residents in a Galashiels street had a rude awakening on Sunday morning when a gust of wind blew a trampoline on to the roof of a house.
The garden feature smashed into a chimney stack after blowing on to the top of a property on Victoria Street, sending rubble crashing to the pavement and damaging a car parked below.
A specialist fire engine was drafted in from Edinburgh, 35 miles away, to attend the callout at the three-storey building.
Ian Macey, a local resident, posted a video online showing the taped-off area.
"You don't expect to see this on a Sunday morning!" he joked.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "A height appliance was sent from Edinburgh.
"The trampoline was removed and the incident was passed on to the local authority."
A spokesman for the Scottish Borders Council confirmed the building had been made safe.