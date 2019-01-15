Tearaway trampoline hits the roof in windy weather 

The trampoline got stuck on a three-storey house, damaging a chimney and parked cars.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5989586808001-news-190115-trampoline16x9.jpg" />

Residents in a Galashiels street had a rude awakening on Sunday morning when a gust of wind blew a trampoline on to the roof of a house.

The garden feature smashed into a chimney stack after blowing on to the top of a property on Victoria Street, sending rubble crashing to the pavement and damaging a car parked below.

A specialist fire engine was drafted in from Edinburgh, 35 miles away, to attend the callout at the three-storey building.

Ian Macey, a local resident, posted a video online showing the taped-off area.

"You don't expect to see this on a Sunday morning!" he joked.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "A height appliance was sent from Edinburgh.

"The trampoline was removed and the incident was passed on to the local authority."

A spokesman for the Scottish Borders Council confirmed the building had been made safe.