  • STV
  • MySTV

Factory kept staff working despite no money to pay them

STV

Kaiam was aware it would not be able to pay its workers yet allowed them to continue working.

Kaiam: Workers were made redundant.
Kaiam: Workers were made redundant. Kaiam Media

Staff at a manufacturing plant in Livingston were allowed to carry on working despite bosses knowing they would not be paid.

Around 300 Kaiam employees were told on Christmas Eve they would be made redundant due to declining work levels, high operational costs and the absence of customer orders.

Workers were due to be paid on December 21 but were informed that payment would be delayed.

Staff were then informed on December 24 by administrators KPMG - appointed two days earlier - they would not receive payment from the company and would have to make a claim through the insolvency service.

In a committee meeting at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, Scottish Enterprise representatives confirmed to MSPs the company knew it would not be able to pay its staff yet allowed them to continue working.

Scottish Enterprise, the public body which provides grants for businesses, indicated it had encouraged the company to inform its employees and contractors.

Meeting: Workers were told they had lost their jobs.
Meeting: Workers were told they had lost their jobs.

Despite cash flow concerns, no reports were made to the Scottish Government about the difficulties the company faced before November 16 - just over a month before entering administration.

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie asked if Scottish Enterprise had been fully informed by Kaiam in the month before workers were laid off.

Ms Baillie said: "Is it correct for me to say that prior to November 16, there were no reports to the Scottish Government about any problems at Kaiam because you were effectively blindsided by what they told you?"

Jane Pollock, global accounts team leader for Scottish Enterprise, said: "The behaviour was that they were confident that they would be able to secure what they needed in order to sell the business. That was always the message".

The committee heard Scottish Enterprise had held "four or five" conference calls, as well as a face-to-face meeting on November 19 with either the chief executive or the chief financial officer of Kaiam.

At a meeting on December 19, Scottish Enterprise invited PACE (the Scottish Government's redundancy support service) to join a meeting with Kaiam to "remind them of their responsibilities".

Ms Baillie said: "You were told on December 21 there may be a delay of a week in paying salaries.

"Then you were told the following day, the salaries wouldn't be paid at all.

"Did you tell the company to tell its workforce or its contractors? Because people worked on." 

Ms Pollock answered: "We asked the question in terms of what the plans would be.

"They said they would just manage through, but the intention was to be able to meet their obligations." 

Ms Baillie responded: "I suppose knowing that they weren't going to pay people I would have expected you not to ask but demand that they share that information with workers who were going in or contractors who were engaging in contracts in good faith, knowing that they wouldn't be paid."

Around £22,648 was raised through a Crowfunding campaign last month in a bid to support the Kaiam workers who were made redundant.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.