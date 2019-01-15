Bomb squad called after ammunition found at building site

A historical device was discovered at the new St James Centre in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Multrees Walk: Has been sealed off. Google 2019

The bomb squad have been called after workers found ammunition at a building site in Edinburgh.

Experts are at the new St James Centre after police were called to the scene at around 1.40pm on Tuesday.

Officers have sealed off Elder Street and the popular shopping area of Multrees Walk while they investigate the device.



A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We are still trying to work out where the ammunition has come from.

"We think that it is extremely historic, from before the 20th century even."

More to follow.

