  • STV
  • MySTV

Prison inspectors concern over 'far from ideal' staffing

STV

HMP Addiewell, near West Calder, housed 700 male prisoners when inspected in August.

Addiewell: Maintaining staff was one main concern.
Addiewell: Maintaining staff was one main concern. © STV

Inspectors have raised concern over staffing levels and experience at Addiewell prison. 

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland Wendy Sinclair-Gieben praised the "positive and respectful" relationships between workers and inmates but said staffing at the West Lothian jail was "far from ideal". 

 HMP Addiewell, near West Calder, is run by private company Sodexo and housed 700 male prisoners when inspected in August.

It opened in 2008 and was designed as a learning prison, where inmates are given the opportunity to improve their prospects of getting a job. 

The range of employment and training opportunities was said to be too narrow, however, and attendance was below 50% of capacity.

Inspectors welcomed positive initiatives including a partnership with Police Scotland in tackling the impact of psychoactive substances and "innovative" healthcare practices. 

But they noted a high number of missed appointments and that Sodexo staff did not intervene when nurses were being subjected to "verbally aggressive behaviour" on their medication rounds. 

They also registered concern over the length of time prisoners in Douglas B hall were locked in their cells - up to 22 hours a day. 

The report published on Wednesday said: "HMP Addiewell's single most enduring challenge over the past few years has been retaining staff and maintaining the agreed staffing complement. 

"On a number of occasions inspectors found staff with only a few months' experience being supported by staff with as little as 12 to 14 months' experience. This is a far from ideal situation." 

Across nine standards inspected at Addiewell, five were rated satisfactory and four generally acceptable. Several recommendations for improvement were made, including an extension of the number and type of employment opportunities available to prisoners. 

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said: "Overall, the prison is on the cusp of a positive future if the momentum is maintained and the matters identified in this report are addressed."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.