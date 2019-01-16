Bomb squad called after body of man discovered in house

Nearby homes were also evacuated after the 37-year-old was found dead in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Kirkcaldy: The bomb squad was called. (Lynsey Carr/Fife Jammer Locations) Lynsey Carr/Fife Jammer Locations

The bomb squad was called after a man was found dead in a house with flammable items.

Emergency services were called to a property on Balfour Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 6.05pm on Tuesday.

The body of a 37-year-old man was discovered before officers alerted the bomb squad and evacuated neighbouring homes.

Police said they discovered "potentially volatile and flammable items" which STV News understands weren't explosives but chemicals.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife attended at an address is Balfour Street, Kirkcaldy, at around 6.05pm on Tuesday following a report of concern for a person.

"The body of a 37-year-old was found within and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"While in attendance, officers found a number of potentially volatile and flammable items within and the EOD were contacted.

"A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while the items were assessed and residents were subsequently allowed to return to their homes after it was confirmed there was no risk to the public."

