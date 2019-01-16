Stabbed dog found with blade still lodged in neck
The Johnston Bull Terrier was found injured by a member of the public in Edinburgh.
A stray dog was left with a blade in his neck after being stabbed.
The Johnston Bull Terrier was found bleeding heavily by a member of the public on Hay Drive in Edinburgh.
A blade was discovered lodged in the dog at 3.40pm on January 9.
Senior inspector John Toule said: "We were alerted to the Johnston Bull Terrier at 3.40pm on Tuesday, January 9.
"After taking the dog to a vet, a blade was discovered lodged deep within the dog's neck.
"Thankfully, he is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment following surgery.
"We are seeking information regarding the incident and anyone who may have any information is being urged to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."
