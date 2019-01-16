  • STV
  • MySTV

Ecstasy supplier caught with £2m worth of ingredients

STV

Connor Smith had the means to make more than 200,000 ecstasy tablets.

Ecstasy: Connor Smith had the means to make 200,000 tablets.
Ecstasy: Connor Smith had the means to make 200,000 tablets. PA

A drug dealer who had enough ingredients to make more than £2m of ecstasy has been jailed.

Connor Smith,25, was caught by detectives after an investigation aimed at finding out who was supplying dealers throughout central Scotland.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how officers established the man they were looking for was Smith during an intelligence-led initiative called Operation Thuban.

Police raided a property in Clackmannanshire and found a pill press, ecstasy in powder form and 65 kilos of a bulking agent.

Cops established that the bulking agent had the potential to make 234,000 tablets with a street value of £2.34m.

On Wednesday Smith, a prisoner of HMP Barlinnie, pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of ecstasy between July 2017 and October 2018.

The offences took places at addresses in Alloa.

Prosecution lawyer Liam Ewing told the court that officers raided a house in Clacks on December 28, 2017 and detained an individual, who wasn't named in court.

They found a pill press and MDMA powder that if was made into tablet form would have a street value of £60,000.

"Operation Thuban was an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Clackmannanshire and wider Forth Valley areas by an organised crime group."
Liam Ewing.

Mr Ewing said: "It was not possible on the information available to assess how many tablets had been produced by the press but it is estimated that the potential annual output from the press could potentially realised a figure between £390,000 and £1,300,000.

Mr Ewing told the court the person who was detained by police identified Smith as being the man who owned the pill press.

Forensic officers also recovered his fingerprints from the press and the bag of bulking agent.

Meanwhile on May 3, 2018, the court heard how police pulled over a black Renault Megane on the A92 outside Kirkcaldy in Fife.

The man who was driving the vehicle, Ian Hildersley, had 11,000 ecstasy tablets and a kilo of MDMA in crystalline form.

The court heard the estimated street value of the drugs were more than £100,000 and that police also found Smith's fingerprints on the bags containing the drugs.

On August 24, 2018, police caught Smith with 2,000 ecstasy tablets when a car he was travelling in was stopped in Admiralty Road, Rosyth.

It was then established that Smith had purchased the pill press from a firm called LFA Machines and spent a total of £4,509.99 with the firm and a further £600 buying stamps for the pills.

The stamps had the logos for designer clothes firm Stone Island and Nike's Air Max brand.

Mr Ewing added: "Operation Thuban was an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Clackmannanshire and wider Forth Valley areas by an organised crime group.

"During the course of the operation there were a number of recoveries by police from other individuals which the police then linked to the accused as a supplier.

"The police inquiries established that the accused was concerned in the manufacture and distribution of ecstasy tablets.

"The accused was interviewed under caution and initially answered no comment to all questions.

"However, he thereafter admitted that he had purchased the pill press recovered from the Clackmannanshire address and he had been producing ecstasy tablets using it."

Judge Lord Pentland deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports on Smith's character and remanded him in custody.

He will be sentenced next month.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.