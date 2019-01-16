Bomb squad alerted to home-brewing kit at dead man's house

Neighbours were evacuated following the discovery in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Tuesday evening.

Evacuation: Balfour Street. Google 2019

The bomb squad was called after a man was found dead in a house containing items used to make home-brewed alcohol.

Emergency services were called out after the body of a 37-year-old man was discovered at a property on Balfour Street in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at 6.05pm on Tuesday.

Police found items which gave them cause for concern before alerting the bomb squad and evacuating neighbours.

Chief inspector Tom Brown has now confirmed the items were used in the production of home-brewed alcohol and did not pose a risk to the public.

Officers are treating the man's death, which is not thought to be suspicious, as unexplained.

Inspector Brown said: "We would like to take this opportunity to reassure local residents within the Balfour Street area, and the wider community within Kirkcaldy that there was no risk to the public following the police and EOD response to an address.

"Officers had initially attended to conduct inquiries into the sudden death of a 37-year-old man and during this time they found some items within the property, which gave them reasonable cause for concern.

"As a precaution, neighbouring homes were evacuated until the EOD conducted their inquiries.

"It has since been established that the items were used in the production of home-brewed alcohol and did not pose a risk to the public.

"We thank those affected for their patience and co-operation while expert assessment of the items concerned was carried out."