Body of man found on central reservation of city bypass

Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh City Bypass at 8.20am on Thursday.

Delays: Huge tailbacks are being caused.

The body of a man has been found on the central reservation of the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Emergency services were called to the A720 following the discovery at 8.20am on Thursday.

The death at rush hour is being treated as unexplained.

Major tailbacks are being caused, with the road closed in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing, and the death is being treated as unexplained.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"Closures are currently in place on the Edinburgh City Bypass in both directions.

"The public is thanked for their patience at this time."

