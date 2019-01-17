More than 3400 new homes set for village near Edinburgh

New schools, a park and land for businesses also included in plans for Winchburgh.

Winchburgh will be transformed under the plans.

Nearly 3500 new homes are set to be built as part of the transformation of a West Lothian village.

Plans have also been drawn up to build new schools, a park and improve transport links in Winchburgh, which sits almost 14 miles outside Edinburgh.

In total, 3450 homes would be built by various developers, including 700 affordable houses and 400 council homes.

The proposals have been put forward by private equity partnership West Coast Capital (WCC), which owns Winchburgh Developments Limited, and Cala Homes.

West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government have agreed the plans, which will also include a new marina and land for businesses.

Scottish billionaire Sir Tom Hunter, one of the founding partners of WCC, said the homes were "much needed".

He said: "Both West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government have played a critical role in securing this long-term development for Scotland.

Sir Tom Hunter is founding partner of one of the developers.

"Having already delivered over 558 homes in the first phase with five national housebuilders, we now look forward to moving forward with many more housebuilders to deliver much-needed homes for West Lothian in the next phase of development."

More than 550 new homes have already been built in Winchburgh in recent years.

Cala chief executive Kevin Whitaker added: "West Coast Capital has worked incredibly hard over the last eight years to bring the site to this advanced stage.

"We now look forward to working with them and other stakeholders to deliver the next chapter of this exciting project, including the Scottish Government and West Lothian Council whom have played a pivotal role in the progression of the development."

