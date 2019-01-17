Man injured in unprovoked bottle attack by bike gang

The 37-year-old victim had just left a pub when he was confronted by three men.

A man suffered a head injury after being attacked by three men on bikes in East Lothian.

The 37-year-old was confronted by the men in Newbigging after leaving a pub on Musselburgh High Street at 9.45pm on Sunday.

One of the men then struck him with a glass bottle to the head causing him to fall to the ground.

A member of the public then came to the victim's aid and contacted emergency services as the three men cycled off from the area.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he received treatment before later being released.

Police officers investigating the attack are now appealing for information as they bid to trace the men responsible.

Detective Constable Kenny McKenzie, from Lothian and Scottish Borders CID, said: "This appears to have been an unprovoked attack, which left the victim with a painful injury to his head.

"We would request that members of the public who were in the Newbigging area during Sunday evening and witnessed this attack, or saw anything suspicious, contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone who can help us trace the suspects should also get in touch."

