Student sexually assaulted teenager at university halls

Felix Beck, 22, was under investigation for rape when he assaulted the woman in Edinburgh.

Felix Beck was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Kingdom News

An "entitled and arrogant" student sexually assaulted a teenager while he was under investigation for raping another woman.

Edinburgh University student Felix Beck, 22, was cleared of rape a few weeks ago, but on Thursday was jailed for attacking an 18-year-old in October 2016.

He told her he "wouldn't have got aggressive" if he had been happy with her 'performance' during a consensual sex act.

While he was being investigated for rape, Beck used online dating app Tinder to meet the 18-year-old woman.

After exchanging messages, they met at the university halls of residence where they started consensually kissing.

The woman, who had recently started university, told police Beck grabbed her round the neck and dug his fingers in. He then forced her into a sex act.

He later sent the teenager abusive text messages, blaming her for his aggression.

Beck, from Edinburgh, was found guilty of sexual assault, but was cleared of two counts of rape.

He was jailed for three years at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday and collapsed in tears as he was led from the dock.

Judge Lord Uist also placed Beck on the sex offenders register for life.

'You have only yourself to blame for the situation in which you now find yourself which arises out of the lifestyle you were leading and your sense of sexual entitlement and arrogance' Judge Lord Uist

He said: "You come from a comfortable, indeed privileged background, and are in the fourth year of your studies.

"You have only yourself to blame for the situation in which you now find yourself which arises out of the lifestyle you were leading and your sense of sexual entitlement and arrogance.

"The way you treated your victim both during and after your violent attack was callous and disgraceful.

"I must have regard to your background but also to the consequences for your victim and the public interest in the protection of women and punishment of sexual crime.

"The crime was a grave one but not mitigated by any behaviour on your part and merits a custodial sentence."

Defence QC John Scott urged the court to impose a non-custodial sentence, claiming there was treatment for sex addiction available to Beck if he was released.

He said: "He has grown up and matured in the last two years. The comments he made were utterly callous, completely disrespectful and wholly unnecessary.

"Ungentlemanly doesn't begin to cover it. A community payback order would be an appropriate sentence.

"It would allow him to complete his education in the next few months and then to secure employment in Edinburgh."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.