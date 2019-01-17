  • STV
  • MySTV

Student sexually assaulted teenager at university halls

STV

Felix Beck, 22, was under investigation for rape when he assaulted the woman in Edinburgh.

Felix Beck was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Felix Beck was jailed at the High Court in Aberdeen. Kingdom News

An "entitled and arrogant" student sexually assaulted a teenager while he was under investigation for raping another woman.

Edinburgh University student Felix Beck, 22, was cleared of rape a few weeks ago, but on Thursday was jailed for attacking an 18-year-old in October 2016.

He told her he "wouldn't have got aggressive" if he had been happy with her 'performance' during a consensual sex act.

While he was being investigated for rape, Beck used online dating app Tinder to meet the 18-year-old woman.

After exchanging messages, they met at the university halls of residence where they started consensually kissing.

The woman, who had recently started university, told police Beck grabbed her round the neck and dug his fingers in. He then forced her into a sex act.

He later sent the teenager abusive text messages, blaming her for his aggression.

Beck, from Edinburgh, was found guilty of sexual assault, but was cleared of two counts of rape.

He was jailed for three years at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday and collapsed in tears as he was led from the dock.

Judge Lord Uist also placed Beck on the sex offenders register for life.

'You have only yourself to blame for the situation in which you now find yourself which arises out of the lifestyle you were leading and your sense of sexual entitlement and arrogance'
Judge Lord Uist

He said: "You come from a comfortable, indeed privileged background, and are in the fourth year of your studies.

"You have only yourself to blame for the situation in which you now find yourself which arises out of the lifestyle you were leading and your sense of sexual entitlement and arrogance.

"The way you treated your victim both during and after your violent attack was callous and disgraceful.

"I must have regard to your background but also to the consequences for your victim and the public interest in the protection of women and punishment of sexual crime.

"The crime was a grave one but not mitigated by any behaviour on your part and merits a custodial sentence."

Defence QC John Scott urged the court to impose a non-custodial sentence, claiming there was treatment for sex addiction available to Beck if he was released.

He said: "He has grown up and matured in the last two years. The comments he made were utterly callous, completely disrespectful and wholly unnecessary.

"Ungentlemanly doesn't begin to cover it. A community payback order would be an appropriate sentence.

"It would allow him to complete his education in the next few months and then to secure employment in Edinburgh."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.