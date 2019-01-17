Mum's killer orders sister to clear house in seven days

Legal loophole allows murderer Ross Taggart, 32, to be executor of his mum's will.

By Evanna Holland

A woman whose mum was murdered by her brother has been given seven days to clear her house - because he is executor of her will.

Ross Taggart, 32, killed his mum Carol Taggart at her home in Dunfermline in December 2014.

He throttled her before hiding her body under a caravan in Pettycur Bay, Fife.

Taggart was given a life sentence in 2015 and ordered to serve at least 18 years behind bars.

From his prison cell, he remains in charge of her estate and has previously refused to let his sister, Lorraine Bristow, retrieve items of sentimental value from her mother's home.

He has now given Ms Bristow a week to clear their mum's clothes, otherwise they will be sold off at auction.

She told STV News: "His benefit, I think, is to torture myself. I have no idea why, he's already taken half of my family away.

"Having to continue to fight is draining on myself and my family are having to hold me up.

"It's crippling on my life. I don't understand why his lawyers didn't tell him to stand aside rather than fight for four years.

"I don't understand what benefit he is getting, sitting in a prison cell, telling me what I can or can't do with my mum's personal belongings and the house."

Taggart is able to remain executor due to a legal loophole, but now Ms Bristow is fighting to change the law.

Her family have amassed more than 18,000 signatures on a petition and the Scottish Government has agreed to begin a consultation.

Family solicitor Grant Johnson said: "There are procedures in place to allow the removal of an executor if they're unable or unwilling to carry out their duties, but it's not simple.

"You have to make an application to the Court of Session in Edinburgh and that brings certain complexities and often high costs."

