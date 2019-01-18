Robots take over museum as new exhibition gets underway

Collection featuring more than 100 robots on display at National Museum of Scotland.

More than 100 robots are on display.

A collection of more than 100 robots has gone on display at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

The exhibition - entitled Robots - was first developed at London's Science museum, and features machines from the earliest models to those from modern-day research labs.

It looks at the role of robots in five different time periods stretching over a period of 500 years.

Visitors can see some of the latest humanoid robots in action, and find out more about what a shared future with robots might be like.

They can also interact with some of the machines on display.

One of the highlights is a humanoid robot named Pepper, who was designed to interact with humans and to provide companionship for people at home.

Visitors can also see a T800 Terminator robot used in the popular film.

Dr Tacye Phillipson, senior curator of modern science at National Museums Scotland, said: "The early Victorian models were very limited. They could do one thing and one thing only - they were literally hardwired in.

"What's really changing now is the flexibility and capability to have one robot that can carry loads, that can talk, that can respond, and do different types of things."

The exhibition is open at the National Museum of Scotland until May 5.

