Milk delivery van seized after man found dead on bypass

The body of Craig Bruce, from Midlothian, was discovered on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Craig Bruce: Police are investigating how he died.

A milk delivery van has been seized by police investigating the death of a man on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Officers are probing whether Craig Bruce, from Midlothian, was struck by the Muller van after his body was found at 8.20am on Thursday.

The company confirmed one of its vehicles from its Bilston Glen depot had been in a collision on the bypass.

STV News understands the van driver thought he had struck a deer and returned to the depot.

The vehicle has now been seized and taken to a police recovery yard.

Bypass: The road was closed for several hours.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Bruce, a 37-year-old Rangers fan.

A post on social media said: "No one shovels hardcore like you pal. You bantered about the Old Firm, Gerrard leading Gers to the title."

Another added: "Rest easy mate."

A Müller spokesman said: "We can confirm that one of our delivery drivers was involved in a road traffic incident on the A720.

"We are offering Police Scotland our full support with their investigations and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased."

Inspector Keith MacKay added: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man.

"We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"I would ask for anyone who was on the Edinburgh City Bypass between 12am and 2am on Thursday and has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal for anyone who has a dash cam with any pertinent footage to get in touch with us and allow us to view it."

