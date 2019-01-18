January sales: Shopping centre could be yours for just £1

The Postings in Kirkcaldy, which can hold 21 shops, will be up for grabs at an auction.

The Postings: Is on sale for just £1. Google 2019

A shopping centre in Fife is being put up for sale at auction - with a starting price of just £1.

The Postings in Kirkcaldy, which opened in 1981, has a maximum capacity of 21 stores, but currently only seven units are occupied.

Retailers based there include Farmfoods and Lloyds Pharmacy.

While the centre attracts more than 30,000 visitors each week, it is going under the hammer after suffering from more shoppers doing their business online.

A spokeswoman for the owner, Columbia Threadneedle, confirmed that bids for the building will start at £1.

Some interest from potential buyers has already been noted.

"We acquired The Postings more than 15 years ago as an income proposition," she said.

"It has since been re-positioned as a development opportunity, which does not fit the holding fund's investment strategy.

"The reserve price of £1 is generating significant attention and we expect to get a considerable amount at the auction."

Auctioneers Allsop have set February 15 as the completion date for the sale.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.