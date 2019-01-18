Drugs link after several pupils fall ill at high school

Police and ambulance crews were called to Dunfermline High School on Friday.

Several pupils are in hospital after apparently taking drugs at a high school in Fife.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Dunfermline High towards the end of lunchtime on Friday after number of students fell ill after taking tablets outwith school grounds.

It's not yet known what substances may have been consumed.

Some children were taken to hospital, while others were treated at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a High School in Dunfermline on Friday after a report of concern for the health of a number of pupils was received.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service are assessing those affected and inquiries into this matter are continuing."

Fife Council confirmed pupils were in hospital and that parents had been informed.

Head of education and children's services Phil Black said: "After lunchtime today we were made aware that a small number of our pupils may have taken tablets outwith school grounds during lunchtime.

"We called emergency services immediately and have worked with them to identify and support pupils who may have been affected.

"We have spoken to children this afternoon with police and paramedics to make sure anyone who has taken tablets has been identified and treated.

"We would urge parents to speak to their children to make sure that they have not taken tablets from anyone and to seek medical advice if they think they have."

