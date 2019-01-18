Sinking feeling: Giant hole appears over abandoned mine

The 30ft-wide by six-metre deep sinkhole sparked an investigation by the Coal Authority.

Sinkhole: Underneath is an abandoned mine. SWNS

A giant 30ft-wide by six-metre deep sinkhole has opened up in a field above an abandoned coal mine.

The massive hole, in a field in Midlothian, was first spotted by the landowner.

The area has been sealed off by the Coal Authority, who will visit the site to inspect the hole.

It is believed the sinkhole is related to an abandoned mine known as the Roslin Colliery.

James Hammond, regional project manager for the public safety and subsidence team at the Coal Authority, said the team had "responded quickly" to the incident.

"We received a report of a hole in a field in north Midlothian," he said.

"Our regional team responded quickly to erect fencing to secure the area.

"We will be undertaking thorough investigations to determine the cause of this incident.

"If these investigations conclude that it is a result of historical coal mine workings, we will undertake ground remediation work to make the area safe."

Roslin Colliery produced coal for more than 65 years before being abandoned in 1969.

The mine was opened by the Shotts Iron Company and employed around 750 men at its peak.

In May 2016 several cows were rescued from a 45ft deep sinkhole in Midlothian.

It is thought a mineshaft collapsed at a farm off Greenhall Road in Gorebridge, taking animals down with it.

