Teens charged after ten pupils fall ill 'taking tablets'

Emergency services were called to Dunfermline High School on Friday afternoon.

Two teenagers have been charged after ten schoolchildren fell ill after apparently taking tablets.

Four pupils were taken to hospital and six others had to be treated by ambulance crews after the alarm was raised just after lunchtime on Friday at Dunfermline High School in Fife.

A boy and girl, both aged 13, have been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the Children's Reporter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Fife can confirm that a boy and a girl, both aged 13, have been charged in connection with an incident at a school in Dunfermline on January 18.

"A report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter."

An email sent to parents confirmed that the ten pupils affected were all from second and third year classes.

On Friday, Phil Black, Fife Council's head of education and children's services, said: "After lunchtime, we were made aware that a small number of our pupils may have taken tablets outwith school grounds during lunchtime.

"We called emergency services immediately and have worked with them to identify and support pupils who may have been affected.

"We have spoken to children this afternoon with police and paramedics to make sure anyone who has taken tablets has been identified and treated.

"We would urge parents to speak to their children to make sure that they have not taken tablets from anyone and to seek medical advice if they think they have."

