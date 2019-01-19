Police 'eager to trace' lorry drivers after bypass death

The body of Craig Bruce, from Midlothian, was discovered on the Edinburgh City Bypass.

Probe; Police are investigating Craig Bruce's death.

Police investigating the death of a man on the Edinburgh City Bypass have appealed for two lorry drivers to come forward.

The body of Craig Bruce, 37, from Midlothian, was discovered on the central reservation of the A720 between Sheriffhall roundabout and Gilmerton junction at around 8.20am on Thursday.

The road was closed in both directions for eight hours while enquiries were carried out.

A Muller milk delivery van was later seized by police, with officers probing whether the vehicle struck Mr Bruce.

The company confirmed one of its vehicles from its Bilston Glen depot had been in a collision on the bypass.

STV News understands the van driver thought he had struck a deer and returned to the depot.

Officers investigating the incident believe the black and white Fiat Ducato was involved in a collision and was subsequently overtaken by two HGVs prior to the Straiton junction.

They now want to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles travelling westbound at around 1am.

'We're particularly eager to trace two lorry drivers who were travelling westbound between Sheriffhall and the Straiton junction at around 1am' Sergeant Ross Drummond

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: "Our investigation into what happened remains ongoing, and our thoughts continue to be with Mr Bruce's family and friends.

"We're particularly eager to trace two lorry drivers who were travelling westbound between Sheriffhall and the Straiton junction at around 1am, and who may be witnesses in our inquiries.

"I'd again ask anyone who was travelling on the city bypass overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning, and who may have information or dashcam footage that can assist our investigation, to get in touch and provide this at their earliest opportunity."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

