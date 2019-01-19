  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands sign petition to stop removal of elderly couple 

STV

Mozaffar Saberi and Rezvan Habibimarand have lived in Edinburgh for over 40 years.

Appeal: Mozaffar Saberi and Rezvan Habibimarand bought a flat in Edinburgh in the 1970s
Appeal: Mozaffar Saberi and Rezvan Habibimarand bought a flat in Edinburgh in the 1970s Change.org / CC

Thousands of people have signed a petition against the removal of an Iranian couple whose family all live in the UK.

Mozaffar Saberi, 83, and Rezvan Habibimarand, 73, bought a flat in Edinburgh in the late 1970s and have four children, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild who are all British citizens.

The couple spent time in the UK on visitor visas over the years but after visiting in November 2012 they made an application to remain on human rights grounds which was refused by the Home Office.

A second application was also refused and they are now appealing against the decision, with the case due to be heard on February 25.

The couple are distressed at the prospect of being separated from their family who all live in Edinburgh.

Their son Navid Saberi said: "It is very very stressful. They are elderly and not really keeping well and on top of their health problems it is a psychological effect, not knowing what is around the corner and what is going to happen in the future.

"The prospect of leaving three generations of children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild and going back to Iran has not been easy for them."

He added: "They have got nobody in Iran. It is just beyond belief."

They are showing lots of signs of old age physically and mentally and they just want to be with their family.'
John Vassiliou, McGill & Co

The couple also look after their severely autistic grandson who is non-verbal in order to help their daughter, an NHS nurse who is a single mother.

Mr Saberi said his parents have a strong emotional bond with the boy and it could have a detrimental effect on him if they have to leave the country.

John Vassiliou, partner at McGill & Co which is handling the case, said: "Mr Saberi is in his 80s, his wife is in her 70s. If they go back to Iran it's difficult for British citizens to visit Iran, they can't just fly over as if they were going to Spain or France.

"They are showing lots of signs of old age physically and mentally and they just want to be with their family. If they go back to Iran they will be alone.

"If they go back to Iran they will be two old people living alone whereas here they are living in Edinburgh with all their family around them."

He added: "Their family are all here and that social aspect and emotional support that they get here will disappear if they go back to Iran."

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition on change.org calling on the Home Office to allow the couple to stay in the UK.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, has voiced his support for the family.

He tweeted: "I'm working with the family & their lawyers to try & persuade the Home Secretary to do the decent thing."

A Home Office spokesman said: "All UK visa applications are considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence available and in line with UK immigration rules."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.