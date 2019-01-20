'Despicable' thief threatened and robbed woman at ATM

The 33-year-old victim was targeted outside a Scotmid store in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: The victim was targeted outside the Scotmid store. Google 2019

A woman was threatened and robbed after withdrawing money from an ATM in Edinburgh.

The 33-year-old female victim was targeted at around 5.55pm on Saturday outside the Scotmid store on Restalrig Road South.

After withdrawing the cash, she was approached by one of two men who had been standing nearby.

The thief, who had his lower face covered, threatened the woman before making off with a two-figure sum of money in the direction of Sleigh Drive.

The second man, who did not speak to the victim, headed in the same direction shortly after.

'This was a despicable incident which saw a woman on her own targeted as she withdrew money from a cashpoint' Detective sergeant Iona Cory

Detective sergeant Iona Cory of said: "This was a despicable incident which saw a woman on her own targeted as she withdrew money from a cashpoint.

"This is being treated with the utmost seriousness and a robust investigation is currently underway to trace these men, supported by local officers who will be conducting increased high visibility patrols in this area for the coming days.

"The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, I'd ask anyone who may have witnessed this, anyone who may have seen the men in the area or any motorists who captured them on dashcam footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

If you have any information that could help, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.