Hunt for sex attacker after woman assaulted in gardens

The sex attack happened at the Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh at 3.30am on Monday.

Edinburgh: The gardens have been taped off by police.

A woman has been sexually assaulted in public gardens in Edinburgh.

The sex attack happened at the Royal Terrace Gardens at 3.30am on Monday.

Police confirmed the victim was a 30-year-old woman.

Officers have cordoned off the gardens while investigations are carried out.

Police: A 30-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the reported sexual assault of a 30-year-old woman in Royal Terrace Gardens.

"The incident was reported to police at around 3.30am on Monday.

"Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.