Hunt for sex attacker after woman assaulted in gardens
The sex attack happened at the Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh at 3.30am on Monday.
A woman has been sexually assaulted in public gardens in Edinburgh.
The sex attack happened at the Royal Terrace Gardens at 3.30am on Monday.
Police confirmed the victim was a 30-year-old woman.
Officers have cordoned off the gardens while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the reported sexual assault of a 30-year-old woman in Royal Terrace Gardens.
"The incident was reported to police at around 3.30am on Monday.
"Enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.