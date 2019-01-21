Driver hurt as vehicles burst into flames after crash

The two-vehicle smash happened on the A8004 near Falkirk at around 7am on Monday.

Crash: A8004 in Larbert. Google 2019

A driver has been injured after two vehicles burst into flames following a crash near Falkirk.

The collision happened on the A8004 in Larbert at around 7am on Monday morning.

Police officers, ambulance crews and firefighters were called to the scene and discovered the two vehicles were still alight after the smash.

A woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Traffic was being diverted through Bonnybridge but the road has now reopened.

A fire service spokesperson said: "We received reports of two vehicles alight after a collision in Larbert at around 7.10am.

"Both drivers were removed from their vehicles and one was taken to hospital."

The Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 7.16am hours today to attend a road traffic collision on the A8004 in Larbert.

"We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported one female patient in her 30s to Forth Valley Royal Hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.