Pensioner in serious condition after being hit by car

The 91-year-old woman was struck by a Volvo on North Bridge Street in Hawick.

North Bridge Street: Police appealing for information (file pic). 2019 Google

A 91-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in a Borders town.

The pensioner was struck by a Volvo on North Bridge Street, Hawick, around 11.40am on Thursday, January 17.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed in both directions for around 90 minutes while emergency services carried out collision investigations at the scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Neil Inglis, from the Galashiels Road Policing Unit, said: "This incident has unfortunately resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who was on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, or who saw the vehicle travelling in the area beforehand, is urged to contact police if they have not done so already.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this ongoing investigation should also get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit in Galashiels on 101.

