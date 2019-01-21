Delivery driver threatened by two men in botched robbery

The 24-year-old was targeted as he made deliveries in Edinburgh.

Dumbryden Gardens: Suspects said to have Edinburgh accents (file pic). 2019 Google

A delivery driver was assaulted and threatened by two men in a botched robbery attempt in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old had been making deliveries when he was approached by the men at around 6.55pm in Wester Hailes.

The men approached the driver at the side of his van when it was parked in Dumbryden Gardens.

Despite being threatened, he refused to hand over his belongings and managed to drive away unharmed.

The suspects are described as white, about 6ft and aged between 20 to 30. They had Edinburgh accents.

One of the men was described as wearing a navy tracksuit with a snood or scarf around part of his face.

The second suspect is described as wearing a grey top with the hood up, black jogging bottoms and a snood or scarf around part of his face.

Detective Sergeant Mark McGraw said: "This was an understandably frightening experience for the victim who thankfully wasn't seriously injured during the incident.

"The victim had driven into the area shortly before 7pm, making deliveries at the far end of Dumbryden Gardens, near the close that runs adjacent to Murrayburn Road.

"We're keen to hear for anyone who may have seen the suspects, or anyone acting suspiciously around the vehicle or in this area at the time, to come forward and assist with our inquiries."

