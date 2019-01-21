Man arrested after acid thrown at woman's face on doorstep

Teresa McCann was left scarred for life after an orange substance was hurled on her doorstep.

Teresa McCann: She suffered severe burns.

By Russell Findlay and Andy McLaren

A man was arrested after acid was thrown at a woman's face as she answered her door, it has emerged.

Teresa McCann was left scarred for life after an orange substance was hurled on her doorstep in Edinburgh.

The 37-year-old lost part of her ear and required surgery following the attack in Gracemount.

It has now emerged that police arrested a man in December, before he was later released pending further enquiries.

Attack: Acid was thrown on her doorstep.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 29-year-old man was arrested on December 21 in connection with a corrosive substance attack in Captain's Road on November 9, during which a 37-year-old woman sustained serious burns.

"He was released pending further enquiries, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Injuries: She has been scarred for life.

"Anyone who may have information about this and who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4125 of November 9.

"Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

STV News previously told how the mum was putting her children to bed when she heard a knock at her door, only to be splattered with acid by a man wearing a balaclava.

Ms McCann added: "My face was literally melting - the pain was indescribable. I really did think I was going to die.

"I was completely just melting, I couldn't see anything, my hair was melting. No words describe how I'm feeling."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.