Man arrested after acid thrown at woman's face on doorstep
Teresa McCann was left scarred for life after an orange substance was hurled on her doorstep.
By Russell Findlay and Andy McLaren
A man was arrested after acid was thrown at a woman's face as she answered her door, it has emerged.
Teresa McCann was left scarred for life after an orange substance was hurled on her doorstep in Edinburgh.
The 37-year-old lost part of her ear and required surgery following the attack in Gracemount.
It has now emerged that police arrested a man in December, before he was later released pending further enquiries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 29-year-old man was arrested on December 21 in connection with a corrosive substance attack in Captain's Road on November 9, during which a 37-year-old woman sustained serious burns.
"He was released pending further enquiries, and the investigation remains ongoing.
"Anyone who may have information about this and who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4125 of November 9.
"Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
STV News previously told how the mum was putting her children to bed when she heard a knock at her door, only to be splattered with acid by a man wearing a balaclava.
Ms McCann added: "My face was literally melting - the pain was indescribable. I really did think I was going to die.
"I was completely just melting, I couldn't see anything, my hair was melting. No words describe how I'm feeling."
