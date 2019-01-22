Commuter chaos caused by broken down train at Edinburgh

The fault at Haymarket station has seen all services passing through either delayed or revised.

Disruption: Haymarket station. SWNS

A broken down train is causing major disruption to rail services travelling in and out of Edinburgh.

The disruption was expected to last until 9.15am on Tuesday but is now thought to reach 12.15pm.

Commuters have been urged to check their journey before heading for their train.

Engineers are currently working to move the train off the tracks and replacement buses have been laid on for those affected.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: "We've been advised of a train fault at #Haymarket.

"Trains that are booked to go through platform 3 will be diverted through platform 1.

"Train services running through this station will be delayed or revised."

They later added: "We're concentrating on getting as much info out as possible regarding the issue at #Haymarket so we may not be able to respond to all your tweets."

