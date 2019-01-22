  • STV
  • MySTV

Parent charity calls for review of breastfeeding support

STV

Pregnancy and Parents Centre in Edinburgh said support clinics should not be closing.

Breastfeeding: A charity wants more support for mothers.
Breastfeeding: A charity wants more support for mothers. © iStockphoto

Reporting by Holly Jones

An Edinburgh-based pregnancy and parenting charity is calling for an urgent review of the support offered to breastfeeding mothers across the Lothians.

Pregnancy and Parents Centre says that new mothers are being "failed" by the system.

It comes after drop-in clinics specialising in helping mums having difficulties breastfeeding were closed across the region.

Charlotte Milliken struggled with breastfeeding when her daughter Niamh was born.

"It never really 'clicked' like you think it's suppose to, because it's meant to be the most natural thing in the world - but actually we both struggled quite a lot," she said.

"Niamh wasn't gaining weight and I was in a lot of pain and I was mentally coming to the end of my rope because I couldn't feed my baby without being in a lot of pain."

She was advised to seek help at specialist a drop-in breastfeeding clinic put on by NHS Lothian. 

But she discovered these had been closed, and replaced with a referral system that's seen the number of women being supported dropping from 40 to just 12 a week.

The new system means an appointment is not guaranteed, and in the end Charlotte resorted to paying for a private consultation to resolve her issues.

Scotland has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world. Pregnancy and parenting centres like this one say it's important that fast support is given to women who are experiencing difficulties.

Daisy Dinwoodie from the Pregnancy and Parents Centre explains: "Of the women that give up breastfeeding 80% wish they could have continued. 

"If we aren't helping women to breastfeed, if we're not giving that support then we are failing them and leaving them with the impression that they have failed.

"The clinics were supporting more than 2000 visits a year with 26% of babies seen presenting with large weight loss, slow weight gain or requiring supplements, demonstrating the urgency of the support being offered.

"Mothers have been reassured that their community midwife or health visitor will now provide some of the services previously offered by the drop-in clinics but the reality is that these staff are already stretched too far.

"They don't have the time or resources to sit with a woman and her baby for an hour or more and resolve a feeding issue."

'If we aren't helping women to breastfeed, if we're not giving that support then we are failing them and leaving them with the impression that they have failed.'
Daisy Dinwoodie, Pregnancy and Parents Centre

NHS Lothian said it was committed to ensuring that every new mother has access to high-quality infant feeding support and advice.

"When their baby is born, all women in Lothian and the rest of Scotland now have a named midwife and health visitor, who can provide expert advice during one to one consultations in their own home," the health board said in a statement..

"For women who need extra help and support with specific feeding difficulties, we run a specialist service at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and St John's Hospital in Livingston. 

"A telehealth service is also available which allows women to speak to an advisor from their own home.

"For general breastfeeding advice and support, NHS Lothian works closely with third sector groups and charities through our Maternity Liaison Services Committee to train peer support advisors and provide a wide variety of drop in services throughout Lothian.

"Following the service improvement changes to the breastfeeding specialist service, a review with staff and women took place to establish how the services worked for them and gather the necessary information to strengthen that universal Lothian-wide service. 

"The aim is to make sure we continue to provide high quality, sustainable and consistent care.

"We will continue to improve our current range of services and it is our aim that every mother will have easy access to a support group."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.