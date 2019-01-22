Appeal to find 14-year-old girl not seen for days

Brooke Watson was last seen leaving an address in Leith, in Edinburgh, at around 6pm on Sunday.

Missing: Brooke Watson. Police Scotland/Google 2019

A search has been launched to find a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared from her Edinburgh home two days ago.

Brooke Watson was last seen leaving an address in Craighall Road in Leith at around 6pm on Sunday.

The teenager has not returned to her home or been in contact with her family since and there are concerns for her welfare.

Brooke was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Nike hoodie, black Nike Air Max trainers and a red and green fluffy jacket.

Brooke has links across the city and to Midlothian.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who may have seen Brooke since this time, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to get in touch.

"If Brooke sees this appeal, she is encouraged to make contact with either her family or police and let us know that she is safe and well."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.