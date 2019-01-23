  • STV
Family seeking answers after student found dead on beach

Kaye Nicolson Kaye Nicolson

Scott Calder, 23, was dropped off at a bus stop by police after leaving beer festival.

The parents of a promising student found dead on a beach are still fighting for answers three months after his death.

Scott Calder's body was discovered at Longniddry Bents in East Lothian on Sunday, October 14.

He had spent the previous evening celebrating passing his exams with friends at a beer festival held at Gosford House.

After leaving the party, Scott - who was due to graduate with a Masters in Criminal and Forensic Psychology from Edinburgh Napier University - was picked up by police after a member of the public reported a man walking down the middle of the A198.

But, despite being intoxicated and dressed in thin clothing, he was dropped off at a bus stop in Port Seton despite having no money or a phone.

His parents told STV News they still cannot understand why police didn't do more to ensure the 23-year-old was safe.

Scott Calder died after leaving beer festival.
Scott Calder died after leaving beer festival. STV

Timeline: Scott's final hours

  • Scott left the Hot Tub Stein Machine beer festival at 10pm and was picked up by police around 20 minutes later on the A198.
  • Police dropped him off at a bus stop on the outskirts of Port Seton around 11.20pm. It's thought Scott didn't have his phone or wallet. He was wearing thin Lederhosen fancy dress and was unfamiliar with the area.
  • The following morning around 7.45am, Scott's body was found on the beach at  Longniddry Bents. There were no suspicious circumstances.

'Why are we going through this?'

"Scott was the light of my life, he had his whole life ahead of him," said mum Karen, who lives in Ayr.

"When he finished university it was a new chapter - he'd worked hard for his degree and his Masters.

"Even if he was of sound mind [that night] and able to think, 'I need to phone home or I need to phone someone', he couldn't.

"Why, if the police were involved, was he not safe? As soon as I heard that, I was just stunned.

"I thought, 'well, why is he not here?'. Why are we going through this? If I knew just another piece of the puzzle, just anything to help us to put it together, it would be a help.

"As a parent you want to know your child's last steps, what happened, and I know we'll probably never know exactly what happened, but there's questions that need answered."

Scott with his dad Brian.
Scott with his dad Brian. STV

His dad Brian, who lives in America, said the police account of events that night had changed.

Officers initially told him they dropped Scott off at a bus stop in the centre of Port Seton, near shops and houses, before it emerged they'd left him at a more remote location closer to the beach.

Mr Calder said: "Losing Scott has left a gap that can never be filled. For that pain to be increased almost by a lack of communication from Police Scotland, or anybody...

"The police getting involved in the incident, I'm not saying the cause of death, but it's led to my son not being here today.

"He may have stood a better chance walking down the middle of the road, despite the fact it was pitch black, no path and a 60mph road."

Investigation ongoing

Police, under instruction from prosecutors at the Crown Office, are still investigating the events of the night Scott died.

They said his family would be kept informed of developments in the inquiry.

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Stuart Reid said: "The Procurator Fiscal has requested that additional inquiries are carried out by the police.

"These inquiries are currently ongoing and, once concluded, arrangements will be made to fully update the Calder family with the outcome."

The Crown Office said: "The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1431853-man-found-dead-on-beach-after-oktoberfest-event-named/ | default

Police actions 'appropriate'

Independent police watchdog PIRC has ruled out an investigation into the officers' handling of the call.

A PIRC spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland referred to the PIRC the circumstances of their interaction with Scott Calder prior to his death.

"Following our assessment of the evidence, we are satisfied that Police Scotland's actions were appropriate and that this is not a matter for us to investigate."

'He has a family who can't move on'

While they wait to hear from the authorities, Scott's family and friends want anyone who may have seen him late on October 13, or in the early hours of October 14, to come forward.

Scott's university classmate Jenna Sturgis is among those supporting them.

"His death could have completely been prevented, I feel," she told STV News.

"He's not just a headline - he was a person who had goals and dreams and he was going to graduate and he was smart, funny and so loved - it's not just another name, he has a family who can't move on.

Scott's friends are appealing for information.
Scott's friends are appealing for information. STV

"He was just an incredible person, and all of us are a little bit sadder and the world really is a little bit darker and different without him."

She said that not having Scott - who was also a talented member of the university rugby club - beside her at graduation on November 1 was particularly difficult.

"To see his name in the book, and to see that there was an extra empty seat, it was like a cloud over your head, because you're really happy and proud of what you did but he wasn't there," she said.

"Seeing his parents walk across the stage [to collect his posthumous degree] was the hardest for all of us. They got a standing ovation."

Scottish Police Federation response

