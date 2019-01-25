CCTV released to find two men after shop robbery
The incident happened at the Shoppers Spot on Dalry Road in Edinburgh.
CCTV has been released of two men police want to speak to after an assault and robbery at a shop.
Officers want to trace two men following the robbery, which left the victim in a "state of shock" following the incident on Thursday, August 2.
Constable Jennifer Patrick said: "Thankfully the victim wasn't seriously injured during the robbery but was left in a state of shock after the attack."
"We are appealing for anyone who can help us identify these men to get in touch with us."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
